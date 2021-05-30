PREVIEW: Arlington 14-year-old doing well after receiving new kidney in December

ARLINGTON, S.D. (KELO) — Back in January, we brought you the story of a 14-year-old Arlington girl who received a kidney transplant just in time for Christmas.

Ana Negstad was diagnosed with a rare disease that caused kidney failure, and she had to go on dialysis last October. She received a kidney just before Christmas and was able to return home in mid-January.

Now, Ana is finally able to have a friend over to spend some time with her this weekend for the first time in over a year.

“Amazing, I mean, I have not seen people around my age in a very long time, so it is nice,” she said.

Ana just finished her eighth grade year at Arlington Public School. She has been doing well and has monthly check-ins with her transplant team at University of Minnesota Children’s Hospital.

