SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Like many businesses looking to hire, the Sioux Falls Police Department is having a tough time filling open positions.

The department is looking to hire 15 to 20 new officers. But the tight job market, combined with the demands of the job can make hiring a challenge.

Find out what police are doing to recruit candidates willing to answer the call, in tonight’s Eye On KELOLAND at 10 p.m.