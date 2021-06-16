PREVIEW: An update on KELOLAND’s Don Jorgensen

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It has been a little more than two weeks since KELOLAND’s Don Jorgensen and his wife, Pam, were involved in a motorcycle crash.

On Monday, May 31, Don and Pam were riding their motorcycle near 69th Street and Western Avenue when an SUV turned in front of them. The driver of the SUV was ticketed for a left turn violation, police say.

Since then, the couple has returned home and they are on the road to recovery after they both broke their left legs.

Well we’ve been home for a little over a week, but still in lots of pain. Thank you all for the thoughts and prayers #kelonews @keloland pic.twitter.com/pRWbM7Yj97 — Don Jorgensen (@donjorgensen) June 14, 2021

