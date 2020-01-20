Preview: An emotional story shared by two sisters about their sibling

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) – Grieving the loss of a loved one is never easy, but two sisters from Brandon, South Dakota, shared the story of their sibling with us Sunday as a reminder of an important message.

Sisters Jessica Robbins and Emily Kuhnert are grieving the loss of their sibling, Benjamin Ashley Nelson.

The sisters say Benjamin Ashley had a wonderful sense of humor and a love for all things music.

In 2017, Benjamin Ashley came out as transgender and at the age of 26, took their own life after struggles they were facing.

“We really didn’t think we’d be here right now, I guess. But it’s important to talk about suicide when it happens and I know it’s taboo and I think the more people talk about it, the more open, honest conversations people can have with each other,” Jessica Robbins, sister to Benjamin Ashley Nelson said.

The sisters want to share their sibling’s story as a reminder to not give up and to reach out to one another in times of need.