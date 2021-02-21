Preview: A witness who helped two teenagers after serious head-on crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – This past week we introduced you to Isaac Corado and Jennah Simphaly, two teenagers who were in a serious head-on collision crash on February 11th in Sioux Falls.

Autumn Klaudt, an SDSU student, and her boyfriend watched from another car as a Ford Explorer crossed the center line and hit the car Corado and Simphaly were in on West 57th Street.

After seeing the crash, Klaudt and her boyfriend helped get the 17- and 18-year-olds out of the car as the hood was on fire. They then waited with them as first responders arrived. Corado and Simphaly were both sent to the hospital with multiple broken bones each. Corado has been released from the hospital. However, Simphaly just woke up Friday and began eating food on her own Saturday.

“I was very nervous, especially about Jennah. They were both in quite a bit of pain, as you can imagine. Having a lot of bones broken and then had their bodies dragged on the cold ice. So, they were in lots of pain so I’m glad that they’re doing well,” Klaudt said.

Jennah Simphaly’s mom has told us that Jennah had a rough morning Sunday, though. She had a fever of 103 and her heart rate and blood pressure were both high. Her mom says more fluid was found in Jennah’s belly, too.