PREVIEW: A victim’s videos

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and a case that has been brought to our attention includes videos of abuse. We want to warn you that the following images are disturbing.

Abuse victim, Nicole Friedman, posted the videos above on social media. She also shared them with KELOLAND News. She says the system designed to protect victims doesn’t always work as it should.

“He didn’t leave me alone and I did love him. I had so much love and hate for him at the same time because of everything he did. I also wanted my daughter to have a father,” Nicole Friedman told KELOLAND News.

“It’s not that easy to be able to get out and leave. And we need to stop focusing on why the victim doesn’t leave; the victim stays. Let’s focus on the offender who is conducting behavior that is illegal. The offender is the one who is breaking the law. The offender is not breaking the law by staying. The victim is trying to survive,” said Krista Hareen-Graber with South Dakota Network Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault.

In this case, an alleged no-contact order violation took too long to result in charges. We hear from the prosecutor in the case about why that happened in this KELOLAND News Investigation, A Victim’s Videos, tonight on KELOLAND News at 10 p.m..