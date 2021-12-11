PREVIEW: A timeless gift

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A singer-songwriter who used to live in Sioux Falls has re-recorded a song he wrote in high school.

Noah Deist gifted the song to his girlfriend about seven years ago on their two-month anniversary. Today, the two are married, and he recently surprised her with the new recording along with video from their wedding day.

“It’s kind of a song where it’s meaningful a lot to us, but generic enough to where other couples, married people can listen to it. They can sing it to their significant other,” Deist said.

Noah and Grace, who are both from Sioux Falls, now live in Lincoln, Nebraska.

If you want to hear the song or watch the video, click here.