PREVIEW: A push for education, understanding the BLM movement

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Calls for justice continue following George Floyd’s death just over one month ago.

KELOLAND News sat down with two black women who live here in Sioux Falls this weekend to talk about the movement and how we can all move forward.

Iman Omar’s family moved here from Saudi Arabia when she was four years old. She shared with me the discrimination she’s faced because of both her skin color and her religion. We also spoke about the Black Lives Matter movement and the education she hopes to see happen.

“The movement is saying there are black people that are dying innocently and their murderers aren’t going to jail. Also, they should not be dying, you know? So, I just hope people can understand that aspect and that Black peoples’ lives are in danger right now. That is the case, that is the fact,” Iman Omar said.