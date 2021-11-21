PREVIEW: A new veterinarian service opens near Colman

COLMAN, S.D. (KELO) — A new veterinary service opened near Colman last Monday.

Dr. Aidan McNeil and her husband Jeff Clark moved in 2015 from California to Custer, South Dakota, and then to the Colman area about six months ago.

They opened the veterinary service on November 15. They offer services for animals of all sizes including wellness care, diagnostics, surgery, and in-home euthanasia services for horses, livestock, household pets and exotic pets. They’re primarily located in a travel trailer, but they plan to be mobile as well during warmer parts of the year.

“This was designed that the ramp we walked up will completely disassemble and go into the back of the pickup truck. This can then be hitched to the back of the pickup truck and taken out to any location, so that was the idea of putting it in a trailer and retrofitting in this manner,” McNeil said.

McNeil used to be a science teacher. She always had an interest in becoming a veterinarian, and she went back to school then did some veterinary work in California, Custer and now near Colman.

