PREVIEW: A more normal year for college students

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — For college students, this year is a lot more normal compared to last year.

Some students at South Dakota State University said they are happy to have a more normal college experience this year with all in-person teaching, campus activities taking place and fewer restrictions. However, being back on campus can cause some anxiety or depression.

Jessica McLaughlin, assistant director of the student health and counseling clinic, says they are seeing more students this year with anxiety.

“A lot of transitions and changes I think that people weren’t ready for when it comes to a lot more social events which are good, but when you’re not used to them it can cause a little anxiousness,” Mclaughlin said. “We’ve also kind of noticed some of our students are exploring like their career options or what they thought they wanted out of college now what they maybe want to change what they’re doing, we’ve seen some of that as well. And we’ve always seen an element of social anxiety or transitioning that I think is just a little bit more prevalent.”

“Last year, it was just really challenging to completely change like how scheduling is and then class offerings, so I think there’s kind of a little more light heartedness maybe on campus, so I think has definitely helped to get back to a little more normalcy here,” senior Cassidy Thyen said.

An on-campus display this past week brought awareness to suicide and depression. Hear more about that and the organization behind it tonight on KELOLAND Weekend News at 10.

