Preview: A mission trip to Guatemala

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – After two trips where she helped those in need in Guatemala, Celeste Musick realized she needed to do so again this year.

Musick is a student and home health aid in Rapid City, and she takes mission trips to Guatemala through the God’s Child Project. She has helped out at hospitals, distributed items for midwives and this year she helped build a home for a family. Despite COVID-19, Musick says she’s felt safe while in Guatemala.

“The amount of respect that Guatemala has for the COVID pandemic has been phenomenal. Like, they all wear masks, social distancing, temperatures and washing hands, like, it’s been really nice. As soon as we got off in the airport, I’ve just felt very safe and I didn’t think that was going to happen,” Celeste Musick of Rapid City said.

