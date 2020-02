SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Donald DeGrood is celebrating his first Sunday Mass as the new bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls.

DeGrood was installed to his new post at St. Joseph Cathedral last week. He takes over from the now-retired Bishop Paul Swain.

DeGrood grew up on a farm in Minnesota and came from a Twin Cities area parish before becoming bishop. He’ll share his goals for leading the faithful of eastern South Dakota, in tonight’s Eye On KELOLAND, at 10 p.m.