PREVIEW: A Dell Rapids veteran volunteering to clean headstones in his community

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — A man in Dell Rapids is doing something for his community that we might not often have in mind.

Steve Sittig came up with the idea to clean headstones at cemeteries four years ago. He is a Marine veteran and thought this would be a great way to honor those who have died.

He learned a technique on how to do it on the internet and bought the equipment he needed. He has cleaned headstones that date back to the Civil War-era.

“I don’t get paid for this. This is just all volunteer, so people have offered and I said no. Community service is something I’ve learned a long time ago growing up in Dell Rapids that you just did. You didn’t expect to be paid for it,” Sittig said.

He said each headstone, depending on its size, takes around 20 minutes. He does most of the cleaning on his own.

He did host a workshop just before Memorial Day to show others in the community how he does it.

