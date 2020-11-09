Preview: A 13-year-old’s fight with COVID-19

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) – COVID-19 can impact anyone, including a healthy 13-year-old.

Jadyn Ramazani of Brandon normally participates in pageants and plays sports. But that changed when COVID-19 hit her family. She and her family got the virus in August. She seemed to be doing alright and headed back to school in September. Then after two weeks, her symptoms flared up and she wasn’t able to go through her day as she normally would.

“I slept majority of the day, like up to twenty hours a day, and my mom, she was the one that had to wake me up to eat and everything. But besides that, I couldn’t stay up,” COVID survivor Jadyn Ramazani said.

Ramazani spent a month out of school and just this past week started going to classes again for limited hours at a time.