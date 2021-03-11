Preview: 10-year-old Cobey DeSchepper named Sanford Ambassador

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sanford International has named 10-year-old Cobey DeSchepper the 2021 Sanford Children’s Hospital Ambassador.

Cobey was diagnosed with Leukemia in 2015. He fought through nearly three years of treatments at Sanford Children’s Hospital, before finishing treatment and ringing the bell in November of 2018.

“He’ll always have checkups the rest of his life and there’s always that concern for late effects from the chemo and different things he had to go through, so we’ll watch for it, but today he’s good, he’s healthy right now and so that’s really what our focus is,” Cobey’s mom, Allison DeSchepper said.

Cobey will represent the Sanford Children’s Hospital at events throughout the year, including the Sanford International in September.