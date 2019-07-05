Preventing people from climbing Arc of Dreams

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a question that’s been proposed on social media ever since the Arc of Dreams in Sioux Falls was installed over the Big Sioux River.

But trying to scale the arc could get someone seriously hurt or at least in serious trouble.

The foolhardy may be tempted to climb Sioux Falls newest landmark.



We don’t want anyone to get hurt on or around the sculpture. But you can’t fix stupid, especially if somebody is drunk. It’s going to happen, we know it’s going to happen,” Jim Clark, Sioux Falls Sculpture Walk, said.



That’s why Sculptor Dale Lamphere created the arc with climbing deterrents in mind.



“It’s going to be very difficult for the average person to climb it; or even a professional climber because the base pipes are 36-inches in diameter and slippery. To get to the first grab point is 12-14 feet,” Clark said.



There are also “bird spikes” throughout the arc.



“So if anyone grabs a certain spot, they’re going to get the spikes,” Clark said.



If someone were to attempt to climb the sculpture, they not only risk getting hurt, they could also rack up the fines.



“Disorderly conduct, damage to property; we also have a City ordinance that prevents people from climbing on buildings or on roofs without the owner’s permission. And in this case the Arc of Dreams is owned by the Sculpture Walk; so there’s also a potential trespassing fine that would go with that,” Lt. Dave McIntire of the Sioux Falls Police Department said.



This time of year, Sioux Falls police step up patrols on the River Greenway.



There’s a lot of manpower out there and it would be hard to pull off without somebody noticing,” Lt. McIntire said.



Security cameras and lighting are also in place at the two bases on either side of the river.



Work on plazas at the bases of the arc are now underway to be complete later this month.



“Some people have mentioned that, maybe a barrier around the base of the sculpture. Dale Lamphere, the artist, wouldn’t want that. But if it comes to that, I think we would do that. I think they did do that with the Eifel Tower after some guy tried to climb it,” Clark said.

A special celebration and lighting ceremony of the Arc of Dreams will be held July 24th.