FEDORA, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a hot few days, and it’s not just people that are feeling it, but livestock as well.

We aren’t the only ones who’ve been dealing with extreme heat. In the last week, thousands of cattle in feedlots in Kansas have died of heat stress due to soaring temperatures, high humidity and little wind.

You’ll find large shades and extra water troughs at Donahue Farms Feedlot, all in an effort to keep the cattle cool during this hot season.

“The more shade you’ve got for these cattle they will string themselves out,” said Bernard Donahue, owner and operator of Donahue Farmers. “The cattle don’t bunch up in a corner and when they bunch up in a corner, it’s hot and they are creating that much more heat so as much as you can string them out it really helps.”

Cattle prefer temperatures in the 70’s or cooler, so having the conditions rise to the 90’s or even hotter is a concern.

“If we have had a more gradual warm up, some of these kinds of conditions, while the risk increases, wouldn’t be quite as concerning as it is the fact that you know a few days ago we were down in the 50’s and now all the sudden we’re at low temperatures at night not getting high 70’s at the lowest,” said Warren Rusche, SDSU Extension beef feedlot management specialist.

Heat effects on cattle can include increased risk of sickness or death, or poorer performance gain.

“Whether or not we are able to rebound from that really depends a lot on how well they move through this heat event and acclimate and how much time we have,” said Rusche.

While the temperatures have been hot across KELOLAND, Rusche says they remain hopeful that the cattle loss to heat will not be as drastic as it has been in Kansas.

“We are hopeful that cattle start acclimating to these heat events,” said Rusche. “I think their biggest challenge was just that the fact that they lost the airflow with the heat and humidity and they hadn’t had the chance to get acclimated really all compounded on themselves.”

In the meantime, Donahue encourages other producers to take preventative measures.

“I would say look at something to put up a shade, you might have to work with it every week just string it up, but you will definitely see the benefits,” said Donahue.

The SDSU extension does have resources for producers to predict how hot it will be in their feed yards.