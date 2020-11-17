Presidents statues in Rapid City provide warm clothing for those who need it

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — You might notice the president statues in Rapid City looking warm in some winter clothing. But the sweaters, scarves, and hats are actually for people who need them most during the winter.

The Hope Center in Rapid City provides warm shelter, meals, and clothing during the day for the homeless.

“We’re open Monday through Friday, 8 to 4 on Monday through Thursday and 8 to 2:30 on Friday and so sometimes our guests are not able to get in here,” Melanie Timm, Executive Director for Hope Center, said.

Anyone in the community who has extra scarves, hats, or sweaters can participate by leaving a winter garment on the statue for someone in need.

“So having them available on the statues is very helpful to our guests in that they’re there when we aren’t open and they have access to some of those things,” Timm said.

Folks could start adding winter apparel to the presidents statues on November 15th, they can continue to do that through March 15th.

“This period of time really captures that period of time when it’s the coldest in the area but also kind of showcases the issue of homelessness and people in need in the community,” Darrell Shoemaker, Communications Manager with the City of Rapid City, said.

This also correlates with National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week.

“What we found ever since this started is no sooner are the items placed on the statue, especially during cold periods, you go around the block and items already been taken from someone who needs that item,” Shoemaker said.

If you’d like to donate to the Hope Center, the facility is also in need of more blankets and warm boots.