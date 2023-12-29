SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Presidents Bowl has been a key date on the high school football schedule in Sioux Falls for more than 30 years. Now, the event is expanding into winter with a basketball classic.

The Presidents Bowl is synonymous with football in Sioux Falls, serving as a fundraiser for the Jefferson, Lincoln, Roosevelt, and Washington booster clubs.

“This is the foundation for the booster clubs. Each of the four booster clubs, the foundation for everything they do comes from the Presidents Bowl,” Presidents Bowl Committee Chair Erika Kruggel said.

Each school received $30,000 last year. Committee chair Erika Kruggel hopes to see that number grow to $50,000 by adding basketball to the Presidents Bowl mix, and that’s just step one.

“Bringing in the Presidents Basketball Classic to potentially adding a couple of soccer games and bringing on the Presidents Cup this next year, we’ve got a lot of things in the works that we’d like to do just so we can expand and include more students and families in the organization,” Kruggel said.

The three-day Basketball Classic will include boys and girls varsity basketball games at the Sanford Pentagon, but tipped off with a 48-team youth tournament designed to help grow the game.

“All the kids that get in will get to go to the varsity games,” Lead Events Specialist Taryn Christion said. “Tying that all together, benefiting all members of the community was the focus for this one and it’s been awesome,” Christion said.

Taryn Christion is with Sanford Health, and now works hand-in-hand with the Presidents Bowl.

“The unique this is, it benefits the community and that’s what’s great about working with the Presidents Bowl is everything’s going to go back to affecting the kids, the student-athletes, and all the activities within the Sioux Falls School District,” Christion said.

In addition to the games, the President Bowl will feature youth basketball and cheer clinics.

“We always talk about ‘we is bigger than me’ and so bringing more kids in and getting them involved and part of the booster and the team atmosphere and sportsmanship is incredibly important,” Kruggel said.

The youth tournament continues tomorrow, while the varsity games tip off Friday and Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. The clinics are set for Saturday.