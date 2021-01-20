Presidential Pardons for several South Dakotans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Along with Paul Erickson, who was convicted of fraud, the Trump White House announced 5 other pardons connected to South Dakota residents.

Governor Kristi Noem thanked former president Trump for granting 5 pardons.

The Governor sent letters advocating for each one, beginning with Jessica “Jessi” Frease, who now goes by Jessi Jean. The statement from the White House Press Secretary says Frease was only 20 years old in 2012 when she was convicted of converting stolen checks and negotiating them through the bank where she worked as a teller. She told KELOLAND News she was very excited to receive the pardon, something she started working on shortly after serving her two year sentence.

“I didn’t think I would get it how many people apply for these you know, like they don’t come to everyone I just didn’t know if I would get it, and oh man!, its like nerve racking you know,” said Frease.

She is now a mother studying to be an EMT.

President Trump granted a full pardon to John Nystrom of Pierre. Nystrom was convicted in 2009.

Noem’s pardon request says Nystrom failed to alert the proper authorities when he learned that a subcontractor was receiving double payments for work performed on the Crow Creek Tribal School

Mr. Nystrom took full responsibility for this oversight and tried to pay back the Crow Creek Tribe before pleading guilty. Noem’s request goes on to say Nystrom teaches Sunday school, volunteers and previously served as County Commissioner.

President Trump also granted full pardons to Gregory and Deborah Jorgensen, and a posthumous pardon to Martin Jorgensen of Ideal, South Dakota. The Jorgensens marketed beef under the “Dakota Lean” brand. The statement from the White House reads: “When demand outstripped supply, Gregory, Deborah, and Martin mixed in inferior, commercial beef trim and knowingly sold misbranded beef.”

The pardon was also supported by Senator Mike Rounds because of the Jorgensens record of service to their community and their remorse.

In a statement released today the Governor says the “Trump administration has done an excellent job of balancing justice with forgiveness.

The President’s pardon power is limited to federal offenses.