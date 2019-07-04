Presidential candidate visits Storm Lake

STORM LAKE, I.A. (KELO) — Candidates for the 2020 election are spread across Iowa and New Hampshire this 4th of July, but one democratic frontrunner came to KELOLAND.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg joined Storm Lake, Iowa for their July 4th parade, where he spoke briefly about the importance of community on Independence Day.

“What you see here is a community of people that reflect the diversity of this country. They are building this country, and they care about this country, and I think reducing our nation to tanks and shows of muscle just makes us look like the kinda loud mouth guy at the bar instead of the extremely diverse and energetic nation that we are,” Mayor Pete Buttigieg said.

Buttigieg says today America is in a moment of division when we’re supposed to be celebrating what unifies us.