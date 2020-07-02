President Trump will be touching down at Ellsworth Air Force Base Friday evening

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Before heading to Mount Rushmore for fireworks and a rally, President Donald Trump is expected to arrive at Ellsworth Air Force Base.

Officials say President Donald Trump will be touching down in Air Force One at Ellsworth Air Force Base around 6:45 p.m. MT tomorrow evening.

The Air Force base is just over 10 miles from Rapid City and just over 30 miles away from Mount Rushmore. Once President Trump arrives, he will be heading to Mount Rushmore for the fireworks display.

