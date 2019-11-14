President Trump honors Gene Abdallah

President Trump took time to honor the former U.S. Marshal, Gene Abdallah during Wednesday night’s Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner.

“Our country has lost a great U.S. Marshal, Gene Abdallah, everyone loved him and your governor loved him and Kristi called and said would you mind saying something, I said I’ll do it from the White House with the Oval Office right behind me and this is something Gene would cherish because he protected places like this all of his life and nobody did it better,” Trump said.