President Trump has received different treatments for COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – President Donald Trump is back at the White House tonight. He spent several days at Walter Reed Medical Center as a precaution after testing positive for COVID-19. He also received several different treatments to counter the virus.

President Trump was discharged from the Walter Reed Medical Center and will continue his recovery at the White House.

“Over past 24 hours POTUS has continued to improve. Met or exceeded all standard discharge criteria,” physician to the President, Sean Conley said.

Physicians have given the president different treatments, one of them being Regeneron’s antibody therapy.

“He did receive an experimental drug from the company called regeneron,” Avera Infectious Disease Specialist, Jawad Nazir said. “That particular drug is an antibody cocktail, meaning there is a combination of antibodies which have been studied by Regeneron, evaluated, and they have developed a combination of the antibody cocktail which primarily attacks the spiked protein, the spiked protein is the major disease causing protein in this virus.”

Back in September, Avera announced it was chosen as a site for studies on Regeneron’s experimental antibody therapy.

Doctor Nazir is the principal investigator for the Regeneron trials at Avera.

“We are excited about it and it is going well, we have enrolled a number of patients in that study in the outpatient setting, we have just started for the hospitalized patients, we see a lot of interest from patients to engage in this trial,” Nazir said.

Doctor Nazir says those who are in the early stages of having COVID-19 are good candidates for the Regeneron trial.