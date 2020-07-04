President Trump flies over Mount Rushmore before landing at Ellsworth Air Force Base

ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. (KELO) — With festivities underway at Mount Rushmore, the guest of honor will arrive soon.

President Donald Trump’s first stop in South Dakota is Ellsworth Air Force Base. That is where Air Force One touched down at 6:40 p.m. MT.

At Mount Rushmore, video of Air Force One taxing in was shown to the crowds. Air Force One also made a fly over Mount Rushmore before heading to Ellsworth Air Force Base.

From there, the president will travel to Mount Rushmore where he is expected to speak ahead of fireworks at the national memorial.

KELOLAND News has multiple crews in the Black Hills to cover the presidential visit. Look for live coverage on KELO-TV and on KELOLAND.com throughout the evening.

Latest on Mount Rushmore fireworks