President Trump announces he’ll be attending fireworks display at Mount Rushmore on July 3rd

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In a podcast interview with “The Dan Bongino Show” released Friday, President Donald Trump announced his plans to attend the return of fireworks at Mount Rushmore on Friday, July 3rd.

On the podcast, Trump mentioned a conversation with Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) about federal funding for state budgets. He then turned the conversation towards fireworks at Mount Rushmore.

During the podcast Trump says, “For 20 years or something, it hasn’t been allowed for environmental reasons. ‘Do you believe that one?’ It’s all stone,” Trump said on the podcast. “I got it approved and I’m going to go there on July 3rd and there going to have the big fireworks.”

On Thursday, KELOLAND News was at Mount Rushmore talking about the upcoming plans for fireworks. The fireworks display at Mount Rushmore was halted in 2009, due to concerns it might spark wildfires in the surrounding Black Hills National Forest.

The environmental concerns found after the display ended had nothing to do with the stone of the mountain or burning. As KELOLAND Investigates first reported, a federal investigation found the fireworks were filling the water around Mt. Rushmore with a toxic chemical.

President Trump was last in South Dakota in 2018, when he made an appearance in Sioux Falls supporting Noem’s campaign for governor.

BREAKING NEWS: President Trump will be coming to South Dakota for the 4th of July fireworks celebration at Mount Rushmore! I look forward to welcoming the President to our great state! pic.twitter.com/uK8zu3QPbE — Mike Rounds (@RoundsforSenate) May 1, 2020

This is a developing story.