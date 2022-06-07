SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sanford has world clinics all around the globe. This week, the president of the world clinic in Ghana is visiting Sioux Falls.

Kojo Taylor is in Sioux Falls this week all the way from Ghana. World clinics have been in the country for ten years.

“We have invested well in the country, we think we have achieved some of the goals we intended, most of the goals we intended, now the organizations on both ends, both Ghana and here, are in the threshold working better leverage of what we’ve been doing in Ghana,” president Sanford world clinic Ghana, Kojo Taylor said.

Vice president of Sanford World Clinic, Jim Slack says they typically meet once a week virtually. These in-person visits only happen a couple of times a year.

“We go over there three to four times a year minimum, we take different teams, sometimes it’s a clinical team, it might be the operations team, or some combination,” vice president Sanford World Clinic, Jim Slack.

“It’s important to have it in person when it comes to health care because doing some of this over Zoom or doing simulations, it’s not like being in person, where you can see things firsthand, interaction, ask specific questions,” Taylor said.

One topic of discussion in this visit is staffing.

“Ghana has a unique opportunity where there’s probably 3,000-4,000 nurses that already leave the country and provide health care in the UK, why can’t they come to Sanford and focus on our partnership and relationship and help us with some of our staffing needs, so that’s what we are exploring hard on this trip,” Slack said.

A partnership Taylor says has been beneficial to the country.

“I always feel gratified coming here and seeing the people here, because it reinforces a message that the culture of this country is the culture of giving, it’s impacted so many countries around the world, Ghana being one of them,” Taylor said.

Taylor says he’s been meeting with key leaders during his visit. He’s here until Thursday.