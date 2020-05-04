President of Oglala Sioux Tribe announces his arrest

PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KELO) — Julian Bear Runner, the current President of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, announced in a statement he was arrested on Saturday by the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety.

You can see the full statement attached below.

In the statement, Bear Runner says he is afforded due process through the courts and he is not able to comment on anything alleged against himself. He said the tribal government is still fully functioning and all functions, including COVID-19 response, will continue as usual.

Bear Runner said he remains committed to the work to keep the Oglala Oyate safe and prosperous.

