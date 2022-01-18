Presentation Sisters partnering with several businesses for annual donation drive

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With colder temperatures returning to KELOLAND, it’s crucial that everyone has warm winter clothing.

The Presentation Sisters are partnering with several businesses for its annual “Warm A Neighbor” donation drive.

You can drop off winter clothing at Hy-Vee stores in Sioux Falls as well as Billion Automotive, Nyberg’s Ace, Dakota Workwear, and Coffea.

“So we’re really focusing on the warm winter accessories, the hats, mittens, gloves, scarves, warm socks, those types of things for those coming to the area that don’t necessarily realize how cold the winters are here,” gift and stewardship officer for the Presentation Sisters, Jen Rothenbuehler said.

The donation drive lasts throughout the month of January.