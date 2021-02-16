Presentation Sisters holding online retreat this weekend

The Presentation Sisters will be hosting their Lenten retreat this weekend. The event is usually held in person, but this year it will be going virtual via Zoom.

“We have used this year to focus on inclusivity and thought it would be a great platform to invite everyone to join us, it’s typically been a women’s event, but we just thought that since we were moving virtually, we thought it was a great opportunity to invite everyone,” Barb Grosz said.

The retreat is Saturday, February 20th from 9:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. The event is free and you can register online.