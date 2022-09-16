SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Presentation Sisters were at the St. Francis House here in Sioux Falls as part of their Gathering of Presentation People.

Sisters and volunteers spent the morning making ribbon pins for the upcoming 5th annual Walk a Mile event.

Presentation Associate Mary Kate Lowe says these acts of service allow them to give back to the community.

“Our foundation is all about community and bringing people together and serving those who need us the most so I think events such as this- coming to St. Francis House really gives us that opportunity to carry on the mission of Nano and walk in the footsteps of her,” Lowe said.

The ribbons will be distributed to walkers at the event Saturday November 19th.