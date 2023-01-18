ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — A change is coming for higher education in northeastern KELOLAND.

On Tuesday, Presentation College announced it will close its Aberdeen campus after the spring and summer 2023 sessions.

Kelli Volk: What is the mood on campus right now?

Langteau: As you can imagine, it’s very, very difficult. So many of us, this is such a beloved institution to us, certainly for the faculty and staff who have been here for decades in some instances and for the students who call this place home.

The college has reached three teach-out agreements with other institutions so far, and it’s working on more.

That guarantees students’ acceptance at the institution, 100 percent transfer of credits, the same amount of time to complete a degree, and the same net tuition cost.

One of those teach-out agreements is with St. Ambrose University, which will also continue to offer Presentation’s online bachelor of science in nursing programs.

“This was very important to the college and to the Sisters of Presentation that this is the continuing legacy of Presentation College,” Presentation College president Paula Langteau said.

Langteau says the college’s priority right now is taking care of its people.

“That is a key part of being a Presentation person, and so we regret that we had to make this decision, but ultimately we wanted to make it soon enough so we could give people time to transition and the supports to transition,” Langteau said.

Langteau says challenges the college has faced include its rural location and a struggle with generating large donors.

Steps are also being taken to help staff find new employment, including upcoming career and job fairs.