SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Presentation College in Aberdeen announced it will close at the end of the spring and summer 2023 sessions.

The college will not enroll students for the 2023-24 academic year, but remains fully accredited, according to officials.

Presentation announced in a news release that three teach out agreements with other higher education institutions have been reached. A teach out means students will be able to complete their degrees at those institutions. St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa, will continue to offer the college’s online BSN program. Agreements are also in place with the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota, and Olivet College in Olivet, Michigan.

Nursing is a cornerstone of Presentation as it was started in 1951 by the Presentation Sisters to fulfill its mission of rural health care and service through nursing education, according to the school’s website.

Sister Mary Thomas, president of the Presentation Sisters corporate board said in the release, “We understand and share the heartbreak by our students, faculty, staff, alumni, and Aberdeen community, and we will work closely with them to succeed through this transition.”