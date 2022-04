CUSTER, S.D. (KELO) — Wind Case National Park is getting ready for a prescribed burn near the Elk Mountain Campground this spring.

The fire could happen as early as next week.

Smoke may be heavy at times along Highway 3-85 and visible from the surrounding region.

It could also lead to some road closures for safety reasons.

It’s all part of the park’s prescribed fire program which began in 1972.