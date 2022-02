SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You might see smoke in southeast Sioux Falls this afternoon.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue will be performing a prescribed burn on city owned drainage property near the intersection of Cliff Avenue and 57th Street.

Crews will be on-site to manage the burn, monitor the smoke, and ensure the fire is fully extinguished.

The prescribed burn is scheduled for 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.