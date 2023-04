SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Wildland Fire is planning a prescribed burn in part of the Little Bend Game Production Area in Sully County.

Crews will burn about 2,500 acres in mid-May. A precise date will be announced later based on weather and other conditions.

The burn will help the prairie ecosystem at Little Bend and promote beneficial habitats for wildlife.

This also prevents the spread of any wildfires that spark in the area.