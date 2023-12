SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you see a lot of smoke in the air on Monday in Sioux Falls, don’t be alarmed.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue will perform a prescribed burn on the city-owned drainage property. The property is northeast of the intersection of West 85th Street and South Western Avenue.

The burn is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. Fire crews will stay on sight until the fire is fully extinguished.