SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you were on the east side of Sioux Falls today, you might have noticed some smoke in the air.

That’s because Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was holding a prescribed burn at Arrowhead Park and the Mary Jo Wegner Arboretum.

It started at 10 this morning and continued through the afternoon. Crews will be on scene until the fire is fully extinguished.