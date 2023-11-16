RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) –Prescribed burning operations are scheduled for the Red Rock Golf Course beginning Friday, November 17th, according to the Rapid City Fire Department.

Approximately 15 acres over six different burn units will be the target for Friday.

The burn objectives will be to remove excess thatch layers and overgrown grasses to reduce the wildfire threat. The process also provides valuable training and interagency cooperation among fire management agencies.

Weather forecasts and fuel moistures will be carefully monitored during the process.

The burns will be conducted by a partnership among The Golf Club at Red Rock, the Rapid City Fire Department, Whispering Pines Fire Department, US Fish and Wildlife, Ellsworth Fire Department, The National Weather Service and other agencies.

Over the next few months, more than 55 acres of open space with a total of 19 separate units within the Red Rock area may be treated with prescribed burns. The area will not be closed to visitors and impact to golfing will be minimal.

Agencies involved will continue to educate the public on the positive effects of ‘good fire’ while helping maintain a safe and healthy landscape.