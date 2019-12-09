Preps begin for Christmas at the Cathedral

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – We’re only two weeks away from the annual Christmas at the Cathedral.

Every year, Catholic Community Foundation of Eastern South Dakota works on putting on a huge show for the holiday season for everyone to see. But what most don’t see is what goes on behind the scenes.

Many across KELOLAND are familiar with the sights and sounds of Christmas at the Cathedral, And many say there’s nothing like seeing it in person.

“The acoustics are remarkable live here; how do we capture that in people’s homes,” Director and Producer of Christmas at the Cathedral Mark Conzemius said.

Every year, pastor and director of the production Mark Conzemius and his team hold the production in the main hall.

“This is primarily a worship space and now we’re turning it into a production space,” Conzemius said.

Conzemius says you can’t recreate something like this in a studio, so, instead, they bring the studio into it. Helping to keep the production running smoothly is technical director Bill Sealey.

“We come in in the morning before the performance and run cables, set up cameras, get everything going,” Sealey said.

They begin planning the technical side of things in September.

“We have four KELO camera people that come in and facilitate cameras throughout the building, and then we have a few remote cameras that we have somebody in the back here that uses a joystick and moves around within the orchestra pit,” Sealey said.

They have seven cameras set up to capture many angles of the production. They shoot the performance on the Saturday matinee.

“It’s a live performance, so you’re trying to get the best quality that you can without being able to go back and say, ‘Well, let’s do that again,’ that’s challenge number one,” Sealey said.

“We do a little bit of post-production work afterwards because when you’re live you know things happen – that’s part of the beauty of live,” Conzemius said.

But they’re finding new ways this year to be a step ahead of those potential obstacles.

“Challenge number two is making sure that we’re not obtrusive to the people that are trying to experience the concert at the time,” Sealey said.

One of the ways is by now hanging microphones from their ceiling.

Conzemius says this removes more obstruction not only for viewers at home but in person too. Creating an all the more immersive experience.

“To be able to perform this here, to be able to capture the broadcast here in really special. We wouldn’t want to try and take this into a studio and present it,” Conzemius said.

There are around 800 tickets left for the show. Opening day is Thursday December 19th and goes until Sunday. For more information on tickets and this year’s show you can visit the Catholic Community Foundation of Eastern South Dakota website.