Prepping for trail racing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Not only does the warm weather mean more trips to the pool — many people are also making their way outdoors to get some exercise.

The hot KELOLAND weather isn’t stopping Greg Desautel from getting his usual run-in.

He’s been running for more than 30 years.

“I’ve done about 8 or 9 Boston marathons in the past. So yeah it’s kind of fun… I started probably about 12, 13 years, I had qualified over the years but just thought it wasn’t that big of a deal. But then when you actually go there, and there’s like 300,000 people cheering you on, it’s pretty crazy,” Desautel said.

If you’re wanting to race closer to home, there are a few options.

Eva Gut with the Sioux Falls Area Running Club says the organization’s trail race series registration is open, and now is the perfect time to start training.

“Our first race on September 11th is a brand new race at Great Bear. We’ve never had a race, at Great Bear before we have a three-mile and a six-mile race,” Gut said.

The races aim to attract runners of every level, and all ages. But before race day, it’s important to get a few runs in.

“Put one foot in front of the other. You can start by walking then slowly, add in a little run, do a run walk combination. Get out on the trails. Trail running is a bit different than road running because you have hills, your footing may not be easy,” Gut said.

The trail race series’ mission is to support local trails, but Gut says starting out on the bike trail is a good first step for beginners.

“Our bike trail system is awesome. If I’m not on a trail, I prefer to run on the bike trail versus in town. Just, you don’t have to stop at lights. You don’t have to worry about traffic,” Gut said.

She also recommends investing in trail running shoes. And when it comes to beating the heat, Desautel says to stay hydrated and plan your runs around peak heat times.

“I think getting started early in the morning before the heat hits, you know you can run in the heat but you’re going to run farther, feel better and go faster if you just get out there early in the morning,” Desautel said.

The Sioux Falls Area Running Club is also doing weekly group runs every Thursday. If you’re interested in joining the group runs or signing up for the trail races, click here.