Prepping for the snow storm in Deadwood

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — Fall temperaturs are not sticking around long as a snow storm makes its way into KELOLAND. In Deadwood, the city’s public works department says its ready for the snow.

Public Works Director, Robert Nilson, says his crews have been preparing since August by working with their new equipment.

“This storm in particular, with so much guessing as to how much, we are going to continue to track the radar and adjust accordingly,” Nilson said.

While the snowstorm is approaching, the crews and mayor Dave Ruth Jr. are confident that it will be safe for people to venture outdoors.

“The thing for Deadwood is that we remind everyone that we are open, we’re always open, we don’t encourage anyone to disregard road closures or advisories as far as travel goes. We want them to be out there and to be safe if they are out there,” Mayor Dave Ruth Jr. said.

Deadwood officials say it’s important to drive slowly and take your time on the roads.

“It is something that is a testament to our community. Our residents and our business community alike enjoy the work that the public works crew does. They know that our citizens and residents are safe our visitors are safe,” Mayor Ruth Jr. said.

“The key things are to make sure that people get home and to make sure people get to where they need to go in the morning,” Nilson said.

So that everyone in town can enjoy their stay and feel safe.

You can stay up to date on the storm’s changing conditions by turning to our storm tracker app on your smart devices.