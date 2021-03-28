Prepping for the Sioux Falls Skedaddle half marathon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Skedaddle half marathon race is just one month away.

The Sioux Falls Skedaddle half marathon race went virtual for the first time last year.

More than 700 people participated virtually, and Nichelle Lund was one of them.

“It was a little lonely. I did run it with a friend, so that worked out, but it was, it wasn’t the experience that I was looking for. So I am really looking forward to this year,” Lund said.

Owner of 605 Running Company and race director Greg Koch says this year’s race will be in person again, with precautions in place.

“Our attendance has hovered around 1300. Right now we’re lower than that, but you know, that’s to be understood where we were one of the first to go live this year. So we understand that there’s hesitation there. And we’re respectful of that,” Koch said.

While fewer people are signed up for this year’s race, Koch says it’s clear people are looking for activities to do outdoors.

“So this spring has been really, really busy. We’ve actually been able to expand our hours. So, you know, due to the pandemic, we had to make some adjustments to our business, but we’re definitely coming back strong in the spring,” Koch said.

Whether you’re prepping for the race or just starting to run, 605 Running Company has a lot to offer with a full staff of runners themselves.

An important aspect for runners to keep in mind before the race is to make sure you have the right fit when it comes to your shoes.

“As you’re on your feet, your feet are going to swell. They’re going to do different things in movement and during activity. So we try to accommodate that when we fit for shoes, proper foot care is really, really important as you get into an active lifestyle,” Koch said.

With her feet already fitted, Lund is looking forward to her first in-person half marathon come April 25th.

“I’m really looking forward to just everybody being together and just feeling that excitement on race day,” Lund said.

605 Running Company also offers a running form analysis to help runners improve their form. To book an appointment, click here.

To register for the Skedaddle, click here.