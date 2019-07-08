Preparing Yankton Trail Park for JazzFest

Good news, music lovers!



JazzFest begins in Sioux Falls in just under two weeks.



The major event is held at Yankton Trail Park, which was one of the hardest hit parks in the city during the March flood.

Kelli Volk: How many people are you expecting?

Fredrickson: We always shoot for 70,000-90,000 over the two days.



But the gathering ground for jazz was one of the parks that was shut down during the flood.



Sioux Falls Park Operations Manager Kelby Mieras says the cleanup was quite the workload.



“But we were very fortunate. We saw a very strong outpouring from the community,” Park Operations Manager Kelby Mieras said.



Mieras says if you would’ve been standing in the during the flood, the water would have been chest deep in places.



“The electrical components, of course, all got wet with the high water, some damage to trees and vegetation and just the amount of debris and other sediment,” Mieras said.



Mieras says the only hurdle left at the park ahead of JazzFest is the electrical system.

“There’s still some electricity that’s not functioning yet. We will be working and making some repairs prior to JazzFest. We’ll likely have to make some temporary accommodations for the event,” Mieras said.



But Frederickson says it won’t hamper the event, and JazzFest will play on.

“We can expect a great show, and we can expect a community celebration,” Sioux Falls Jazz A Blues Society Executive Director Trygve Fredrickson said.

JazzFest is July 19 and 20.