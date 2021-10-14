Preparing to keep the Sioux Falls streets clean and safe this winter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – With the snow in western South Dakota this week, the rest of the state is now preparing for the winter season.

Right now, it’s a crisp Fall day in Sioux Falls, but when that snow does fall, the Sioux Falls City Street Department wants to be prepared.

“We’re kind of going through our current equipment, checking things out, getting into our fleet division and make sure it’s all ready to go because, you know, like we’ve seen in western South Dakota, we could have snow in a week or so I suppose,” Dustin Hansen, the city street operations manager, said.

“I enjoy the winter, oddly enough, I like to pick up snow, I like to push snow, it’s kind of fun,” Justin Miller, an equipment operator said.

Right now the city is hiring some seasonal employees to help remove that snow from the road.

“We’re hoping for about 20 to 25, last year we had a little bit under 20 but we, you know, we would like kind of that high 25 number to kind of get us through the winter,” Hansen said.

“Anybody that’s looking for a good job, a good environment with good people, come on out,” Miller said. “We got plenty of equipment to run and we’re always looking for good people and get good hours and good pay and it’s a good time.”

While you might only need a light jacket right now, the city is getting ready for when that temperature drops. And they want everyone to remember these tips once that first snowstorm hits.

“You know, take your time when you’re on the city streets, give our equipment the space that they need to clear the streets so they can have safe streets for you to travel,” Hansen said.