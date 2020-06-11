Preparing for the Sturgis Rally during COVID-19 pandemic

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — In less than a week, Sturgis Council will make a decision whether to host the 80th rally. Are businesses and the city’s hospital prepared?

In previous years during the Sturgis Rally, Monument Health sees nearly three to four times more patients than normal.

“We typically see a lot of heart conditions; diabetes. Those kinds of chronic medical needs that are associated with an older population,” Mark Schulte, market president for Sturgis Monument Hospital, said.

Now with the world enduring a global pandemic, there’s a whole other layer for the hospital to prepare for.

“I have full confidence that we’ll have the supplies. Our staff that live in Sturgis, they understand that that’s a part of living in our community is to help support operations during the rally and they do it with great pride. They enjoy providing care to people across the world and so they’re ready for it,” Schulte said.

Robin Baldwin, the owner of Black Hills Rally and Gold, says whether or not the city decides to host the rally, people will come. Baldwin says she’s already seen tourists visit her shop.

“We’ve heard from a lot of people that plan on coming. We know the campgrounds are booked so we are just trying to figure out the best way to make it a safe environment for our employees,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin already bought merchandise advertising the 80th rally last fall before COVID-19 hit. Now her business is waiting for a decision.

“We will go with whatever is decided and deal with it the best we can,” Baldwin said.