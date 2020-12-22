Preparing for the return of winter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As portions of KELOLAND brace for a potential blizzard, the Sioux Falls Public Works Department is preparing to hit the storm head-on.

The pavement outside the street maintenance shop is dry, but there’s a flurry of activity as crews prepare for the return of winter.

“This one’s kind of worrisome a little bit because of the wind, which might help us a little bit, it may just blow off of the roads, but it might cause some drifting as well,” Sioux Falls Street Operations Manager Dustin Hansen said.

Hansen says the timing of tomorrow’s storm appears to be straight forward.

“Start of rush hour to the end of rush hour and it’ll be out of here, but sometimes you never know, that snow could linger on to where we have to bring in a night crew as well,” Hansen said.

Once a truck hits the streets, how it treats the pavement can change as fast as the weather.

“This year is the first year we’re going to roll out our anti-icing program, but with winds as high as they’re going to be that actually doesn’t work because if you put anything down with that blowing snow it could actually stick to the streets and actually make it worse,” Hansen said.

The solution is simple.

“Most of the time when you have really high winds you don’t want to put anything down initially. You want that snow just to basically blow across,” Hansen said.

Upwards of 50 trucks will be out on the streets, applying salt where necessary, so be sure to make room on the road.

“They’re not just driving the truck, they’re dropping their plows, dropping material, they’ve got several things that they’ve got to look out for, so just be safe out there and give them the space they need,” Hansen said.

A majority of the trucks will start without plows, but if the snow begins to pile up, they can attach a plow and be back on the street in less than 15 minutes.