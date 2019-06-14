Preparing for the Pride Parade

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s empty right now, but 10,000 people are expected to show up at Terrace Park for Sioux Falls Pride.

Organizers are starting to set everything up for Saturday’s event.

At least 85 business vendors will fill the park, and there’s also a long line-up of entertainment. The festival starts at 11 am, but before that at 10 a.m., the first ever pride parade hits Phillips Avenue.

We’re talking with event organizers about what the entire day means to the community, coming up Friday on KELOLAND News.

Parts of Phillips Avenue will be closed at 9:45 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. Saturday for the parade.