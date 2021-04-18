Preparing for summer, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue-style

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Summer will once again be here before we know it, and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue wants to be prepared.

“We’ve got our busy time of year, you know, in the summertime,” class instructor Nick Kurvink said. “People will be out swimming and, unfortunately, sometimes they might not be able to swim so well or they might not have a lifejacket on so they might need our help. We want to be able to respond quickly and give them the care they need.”

That’s why they were out at Covell Lake for their first boat operator class of the year. They do this training mulitple times annually to be prepared for any water rescues they might have to do.

“We’ve learned how to operate the crafts through an obstacle course, which gives them the confidence to be able to ride the boats in the water,” Kurvink said.

“Little bit of searching for victims and then little bit of rescuer grabs or practice getting each other out of a bad situation,” Matt Hill, who was learning to operate a boat, said.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue has tips for staying safe out on the water.

“Wear your lifejackets and keep tabs on everybody that’s in your party at all times,” Kurvink said.

“Let somebody know where you’re going out on the water and what time you expect to be back,” Hill said.