Preparing for JazzFest: Dealing with the heat and something new you can try out

JazzFest is just two days away and crews are hard at work Wednesday setting up for the event.

Although crews were setting up for JazzFest in the rain this morning, attendees will experience a different type of weather this weekend.

With highs in the 80s and 90s on Friday and Saturday, you might want to take extra steps when preparing for the music festival.

“Wear light clothing and get your wide-brimmed hats out and stay hydrated. Since it’s a free event, and how we fund that is we sell beverages and we would like that you buy a lot of beverages from us,” Executive Director of Sioux Falls Jazz and Blue Society, Trygve Fredrickson said.

It’s also important to drink a lot of water before heading to Yankton Trail Park for the music and while you’re enjoying the event.

“No coolers, but people can bring their water canisters. And we have lots of tents available and there’s some shade available,” Fredrickson said.

And this year there will be a new type of beverage to enjoy at JazzFest.

“It’s going to be hot out both days and we have a lot of great drinks besides just water. We have our craft brew tent, which is the first year that we’ve had that with seven local breweries,” Sioux Falls Jazz and Blue Society intern Hosea Kost said.

It’s also the first year JazzFest will have hard liquor.

“We will have ready-to-drink spirits in a can and so we’re going the cocktail route,” Fredrickson said.

No matter how high the temperatures climb, JazzFest organizers are looking forward to another year of live jazz.

“JazzFest and music in general just bring people together for a good cause. Despite barriers, everyone’s able to just kind of unify for a little bit. That’s something that I’m really excited to see and just be a part of in general,” Kost said.

Information on JazzFest 2019

How crews prepared Yankton Trail Park for JazzFest after the flooding